Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray talked about Otis and Chad Gable doing the “Get The Tables” spot during their match against The Viking Raiders in a Viking Raiders Rules Match on this week’s episode of WWE Raw.

This spot was made famous by Ray and D-Von as part of The Dudley Boyz.

“I understand it’s mine, but that’s like the highest form of flattery when other people in the wrestling industry decide to borrow your stuff and that’s what they were doing. They’re borrowing my stuff. Obviously, me and my brother D-Von made, ‘Get The Tables’ famous, and Coach Gable Get The Tables was very appropriate for last night’s match. I absolutely loved the fact that they borrowed the tagline. I thought the match was awesome. I think everybody in the match did a hell of a job and props to the ladies for doing such a great spear through the table towards the end of the match.”

Ray was asked whether he was upset that WWE didn’t call him to see if it was okay with him for them to do the spot.

“No, not at all. I mean, look at all of the things that have been borrowed from myself or myself and D-Von. I mean, last night, we got the, ‘Get the table’ spot. If Chad Gable and Otis wanted to start using ‘Get the Tables’ every single time they’re out there, I would have no problem with that because ‘Get the Tables’ gets a monster reaction every time somebody does it, and it gets the WWE Universe involved. So God bless them. I hope it works for them.” “Let’s look at the Usos borrowing the 3D. You know, they renamed it the 1-D, the one and done. It’s been going great for them. Trinity, now your Impact Women’s Champion using the Bubba Bomb. It’s working out great for her. So hey man, go out there, use whatever you want that me and D-Von came up with. I hope it works great for you and I hope you get a ton of success out of it because as I compare with rock and roll, when a rock and roll band decides to cover another band’s song, it’s the highest form of flattery saying we liked you as a band. We liked you so much and we love you so much that we’d like to do a version of the song you wrote, and if anybody wants to do a version of the songs and the hits that me and D-Von wrote, more power to them.”

