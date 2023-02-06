NXT superstar and former two-time North American Champion Carmelo Hayes recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss his marquee victory over Apollo Crews from this Saturday’s Vengeance Day premium live event. Check out what Hayes thought he could do better in the matchup in the interview highlights below.

Says he feels like there were things he could have done better in the match:

The experience was great. Maybe I’m a perfectionist in my work, but I feel like there were things I could’ve done better. Just the connection I felt with the crowd, there were certain things I could have done different or I could have done better. That was my takeaway, but I’m glad it was received well. There was a lot of pressure going into it because Shawn (Michaels) had said, ‘you’re gonna steal the show.’ The expectations were already high and I’m glad we met his expectations.

Thinks they could have put the 2-out-of-3 falls stipulation over a little better:

I feel we could have put the stipulation of the match over better. An issue, in my mind, is that a lot of people are so programmed to see one fall, one fall, and then go to a third. I don’t think people were expecting I was going to to get the two falls. As I’m listening to the crowd, I’m thinking, ‘they’re about ready for an Apollo fall at this point.’ I felt like there were those down moments where they weren’t coming because they were like, ‘when is Apollo going to get his falls so we can really get cooking here.’ That’s just from a professional standpoint as far as being in there and being involved. I was happy with it. Apollo and I worked hard, we definitely worked hard. I thought all of our stuff was good, but I’m ready to get back out, do it again, and go up that.

