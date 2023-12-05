A new report has surfaced revealing several interesting WWE notes, including merchandising, segment producers, and how last night’s Raw in Albany, New York did financially. Check it out below courtesy of Fightful Select.

-As expected, WWE Raw in Albany was the highest grossing WWE event in the market’s history per the internal live events reports.

-There were some in WWE who claimed that Cody Rhodes’ merchandise sales in Chicago were the highest at an event in the company’s long history. Fightful reached out to WWE and they neither confirmed it nor denied it.

-Odyssey Jones was on the road with WWE this past weekend alongside Cameron Grimes. We mentioned this in our house show reports. The OC (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson) were back as well.

-While we just published the producers for last night’s Raw there was no producer listed for the Shinsuke Nakamura and Cody Rhodes segment. The two are set to clash on next week’s Raw.