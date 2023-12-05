Last night WWE held its weekly episode of Raw from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York. Fightful Select has released a new report revealing the producers for the matches and segments on Raw, which you can check out below.

-Abyss produced the Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn match.

-Molly Holly & Jason Jordan produced the Shayna Baszler vs. Nia Jax match.

-Adam Pearce produced the DIY vs. Imperium tag team match.

-TJ Wilson produced the Kayden & Katana vs. Tegan Nox & Natalya tag team match,.

-Jamie Noble produced the Creed Brothers vs. Judgment Day tag team match.

-Michael Hayes & Bobby Roode produced the Seth Rollins vs. Jey Uso match.

-Molly Holly also produced the Gigi Dolin vs. Elektra Lopez MAIN EVENT match.

-Bobby Roode also produced the Apollo Crews vs. Javier Bernal MAIN EVENT match.