An update on Dralistico.

The lucha-libre star, who signed with AEW back in November, has left AAA and will be working in Mexico as an independent talent. Dralistico himself announced this news on his social media account.

Thank you AAA! I was in the best events and starred in some (Tijuana and Guerra de Titanes), I was a tag team champion. From today I am totally independent in Mexico and I want to face the best that the Independent roster has, see you maybe in the future!

Gracias @luchalibreaaa Estuve en los mejores eventos y protagonice algunos(Tijuana y guerra de titanes) , fui campeón de parejas . Desde hoy soy totalmente independiente en y quiero enfrentar a lo mejor que tiene el roster Independiente nos vemos tal vez en un futuro pic.twitter.com/oMArk7GvQl — DRALISTICO (@DRALISTICO_LFI) December 5, 2023

Dralistico has worked alongside RUSH in AEW as a member of La Faccion Ingobernable.