Tully Blanchard weighs in on some of the top tag teams in the wrestling industry.

The legendary performer and former AEW manager spoke about FTR during a recent interview with Wrestling Shoot Interviews. The WWE Hall of Famer was first asked about his abrupt ending in AEW, specifically his pairing with FTR. This is what he said:

Obviously somebody didn’t like what I was doing, or lack of what I was doing.

He then goes on to call FTR the best tag team in the industry at the moment.

They are probably the best tag team right now. I would have a hard time saying best tag team of all time since Arn and I are already in that position [laughs].

Blanchard was then asked to give his thoughts on the Young Bucks .

The Young Bucks are very talented, and they would probably rival FTR.

You can check out Blanchard’s full interview below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)