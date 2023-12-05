Tony Khan clarifies the AEW contract of Ric Flair.

The Nature Boy shockingly signed with AEW at the beginning of November but a report surfaced shortly after revealing that it was a sponsorship deal with Wooooo Energy and that AEW was not the ones paying Flair. AEW President Tony Khan confirmed this during a recent interview with the New York Post.

We’re not paying Ric Flair; Ric Flair is essentially paying us. We’re getting paid by Wooooo Energy for all of his appearances, so we’re collecting revenue from them.

AEW has greatly upped its sponsorship game in 2023. They had a partnership with the recently released Texas Chainsaw Massacre video game, which was developed by Sumo Nottingham and published by Gun Interactive. More recently they had a sponsorship with SEGA for its ‘Like A Dragon Gaiden’ Street Fight match between Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, Paul Wight, Kota Ibushi and the Don Callis Family.

Meanwhile, Flair has appeared in the corner of Sting as The Icon prepares for his final pro-wrestling run.