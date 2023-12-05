WWE is leaving the home video business in the United Kingdom.

The official WWE Home Video UK X (Twitter) account issued the following statement:

With great sadness we must announce that WWE have taken the decision to withdraw from the Home Video category. No licensing deals will be renewed after 2023.

This means the very last WWE Home Video release from Fremantle will be CROWN JEWEL 2023 (2 disc-DVD) on 18th December (UK) and 22nd December (GER).

WWE Home Video has been releasing VHS, DVD and Blu-Ray for 36 years, the last 11 through Fremantle in Europe, but this will come to an end on 31st December with no further WWE DVD or Blu-Ray stock manufactured.

Everyone at WWE Home Video UK would like to thank all of our collectors and fan for their many years of support and passion.