Yesterday, it was reported that WWE superstar Jey Uso would no longer be using his new catchphrase ‘Yeet’ due to some unexplained trademark disputes. The former Bloodline member had been using the phrase since his viral post-Fastlane press conference. You can read about that here.

We now have an update on that story. Indie wrestler Kassey Huffman filed to trademark the terms ‘Yeet’ and ‘Yeet Movement’ back in 2021. Both filings were made for pro-wrestling exhibitions and entertainment purposes. However, those applications were suspended in 2022. WWE has never filed to trademark ‘Yeet’ so at this time Jey Uso will not be using the term going forward. There are still ‘Yeet’ shirts being sold on WWE Shop.

The full detailed document regarding the ‘Yeet’ and ‘Yeet Movement’ suspension can be read below.