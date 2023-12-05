The viewership numbers are in for the December 2nd edition of AEW Collision.

According to Brandon Thurston from WrestleNomics, the program was watched by 451,000 viewers, an increase from the previous week’s episode that was at 317,000 viewers and went up against WWE Survivor Series. They scored a rating of 0.14 in the 18-49 demographic, which was also up from last weekend’s 0.09 rating.

Collision saw the return of Bryan Danielson, who faced Eddie Kingston in the main event. The match was The American Dragon’s first in the Continental Classic, with Andrade El Idolo and Brody King also picking up tournament wins on this show.

Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of AEW’s programming. Stay tuned.