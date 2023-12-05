On January 14th, in Las Vegas, the Palms Casino Resort will be hosting TNA Wrestling’s Snake Eyes event.
The promotion today announced that Will Ospreay is slated to work the TV tapings. In recent months, Osprey has worked matches against Mike Bailey, Eddie Edwards, and Josh Alexander in the promotion.
WrestleTix reports the show has sold 197 tickets, with 983 still available for a setup of 1,180.
TNA Wrestling: Snake Eyes
Sun • Jan 14, 2024 • 4:30 PM
Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort, Las Vegas, NV
Available Tickets => 983
Current Setup => 1,180
Tickets Distributed => 197
