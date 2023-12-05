On January 14th, in Las Vegas, the Palms Casino Resort will be hosting TNA Wrestling’s Snake Eyes event.

The promotion today announced that Will Ospreay is slated to work the TV tapings. In recent months, Osprey has worked matches against Mike Bailey, Eddie Edwards, and Josh Alexander in the promotion.

WrestleTix reports the show has sold 197 tickets, with 983 still available for a setup of 1,180.

Tickets Distributed => 197