Dralistico is now All Elite.

The Mexican star, who also works for Lucha-Libre AAA WorldWide, shared a vide on his social media channel revealing that he signed a contract with AEW President Tony Khan. He writes, “An honor to be a part of the company I dreamt of coming. I am officially an ALL ELITE WRESTLER and They will burn. Thank you very much Tony Khan for the opportunity!”

Un honor pertenecer ala empresa que soñé llegar ahora soy oficialmente ALL ELITE WRESTRER y simplemente END THEY WILL BURN l Thank you very much @TonyKhan for the opportunity

Dralistico debuted for AEW back in 2022.