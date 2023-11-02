Jon Moxley wants his AEW International Championship back.
The Death Rider put a beat down on Orange Cassidy following Cassidy’s successful defense over Claudio on this evening’s Dynamite. Moxley then cut a promo backstage challenging Cassidy to a matchup at Full Gear later this month in Los Angeles.
Jon Moxley has issued a challenge to Orange Cassidy for the #AEW International Title at #AEWFullGear!
The match has yet to be confirmed for Full Gear, but when it does this will be the updated lineup:
AEW World Championship Match:
MJF (c) vs. Jay White
AEW Women’s Championship Match:
Toni Storm will challenge for the title
AEW International Championship Match:
Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jon Moxley
ROH Tag Team Championship Match:
MJF & a mystery partner (c) vs. The Gunns (Austin & Colten)
Sting, Darby Allin & TBD vs. Christian Cage, Luchasaurus & Nick Wayne