The Mogul Embassy (Brian Cage & Gates of Agony) are your new ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions.

The trio defeated The Hung Bucks (Adam Page & Young Bucks) on this evening’s AEW Dynamite from Louisville, Kentucky. Swerve Strickland distracted Adam Page, who left the ring to chase his rival down. This left the Young Bucks outnumbered, and the Mogul Embassy ended up winning.

Swerve Strickland is here and Hangman immediately goes after him!

Will the Bucks be able to overcome the 3-on-2 advantage?

