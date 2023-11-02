Sting and Darby Allin have found their partner for AEW Full Gear.

The duo will be joined by Adam Copeland, who finally got physical with his longtime friend Christian Cage on this evening’s Dynamite. After the TNT Champ, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne tried to cripple Copeland Sting and Allin rushed out to clear the ring. Copeland then hit Cage with a spear and said the match was on for Full Gear.

TNT Champion and the Patriarch of #AEW saunters to the ramp. What will he have to his oldest friend? Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@Christian4Peeps | @thenickwayne | @luchasaurus pic.twitter.com/Ap6iFHr0dE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 2, 2023

COPELAND SPEARED CAGE! And it's now official! The Rated-R Superstar will join Sting & Darby Allin at #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV on November 18th! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@RatedRCope | @Christian4Peeps | @Sting | @DarbyAllin pic.twitter.com/RgDVr9gYrK — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 2, 2023

UPDATED LINEUP FOR FULL GEAR:

AEW World Championship Match:

MJF (c) vs. Jay White

AEW Women’s Championship Match:

Toni Storm will challenge for the title

AEW International Championship Match:

Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jon Moxley

ROH Tag Team Championship Match:

MJF & a mystery partner (c) vs. The Gunns (Austin & Colten)

Sting, Darby Allin & Adam Copeland vs. Christian Cage, Luchasaurus & Nick Wayne