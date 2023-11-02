Paul Wight is back on AEW television.

The former WWE, ECW, and WCW World Champion showed up on this evening’s edition of Dynamite to assist Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho in their fight against the Don Callis family. It was later revealed that Wight, Jericho, Omega, and Kota Ibushi will be battling the Callis Family (Konosuke Takeshita, Powerhouse Hobbs, Kyle Fletcher, Sammy Guevara) in a street fight on the November 15th edition of Dynamite from Ontario.

This is the first matchup announced for this edition of Dynamite. Stay tuned for more updates.