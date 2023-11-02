Bret Hart has a new gimmick.

The WWE Hall of Famer appeared in a new Amazon commercial as ‘The Giftman,’ a character he is portraying through his sponsorship with the company. Hart shared the commercial on social media and revealed that there will be a Giftamania contest, which fans can enter with a chance to get a gift delivered by Hart himself.

I spent years slamming people in the ring. Now, I want to give something back. Enter the Giftmania contest at http://amazon.ca/giftmania for a chance to win an item from your Amazon gift list, delivered by me, Bret “The Giftman” Hart.

Full details on the contest, as well as Hart’s commercial, can be found below.