“The Mad King” has mixed feelings about Daniel Garcia.

After defeating the former J.A.S. sports entertainer on this week’s special “Winter Is Coming” episode of AEW Collision in their Continental Classic Tournament showdown, Eddie Kingston spoke with AEW cameras backstage at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX.

“You guys want to talk after the matches but this was this was a hard one,” he said. “Dog, I respect Danny. I don’t respect his choices. But what he showed me tonight was the fire and the grit that I saw before he went with Jericho and everybody. You know what I’m saying and I don’t know, man, that kid took me, took me to my limit. Humble in victory, humble in defeat, I’m humble, my knee hurts and uh.”

Kingston continued, “I got to move on, but Danny really showed me something tonight and I just hope he doesn’t fall into what the other young uns have fallen into. Garcia. I’m going to talk to you straight up here. Do not fall for what everyone else does. Be your own man. Stand on your own two feet. You do not need anybody or anyone. Andrade you’re next. It’s a must win for those who don’t know and I’ll handle that when it’s time.”