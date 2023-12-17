As noted, Kenny Omega is on the sidelines indefinitely with diverticulitis.

Fightful Select is reporting that although he was just recently hospitalized, Omega began feeling ill prior to his AEW Collision match last week against Ethan Page, but didn’t tell many people.

Things for Omega got worse by the next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, however “The Cleaner” still showed up and did his live promo segment with Chris Jericho and Rick Starks and Big Bill.

Immediately after Wednesday’s Dynamite show, Omega finally sought medical attention. On Thursday, per doctors orders, he was hospitalized and it was then determined that he was suffering from diverticulitis.

There is no current timetable for Omega’s return, although it looks as though he has been removed from AEW’s current plans.

In addition to the scheduled match at AEW Worlds End between The Golden Jets and the AEW World Tag-Team Championship team of Starks and Bill being off, AEW reportedly also had plans for an Omega match and Dynamite this coming Wednesday that is now off as well.

Several people who saw Omega behind-the-scenes at Wednesday’s Dynamite reportedly said he looked unwell, but was clearly trying to work through it and do his best regardless.

We will keep you posted as more details regarding Kenny Omega’s condition become available.