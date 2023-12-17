The Dudley Boyz are going into another Hall of Fame.

In addition to the WWE and IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame, The Dudley Boyz / Team 3D will be getting inducted into the 2300 Arena’s Hardcore Hall Of Fame during WrestleMania 40 Week at the BCW event on April 5, 2024.

Bubba Ray (Bully Ray) and D-Von Dudley famously worked in the 2300 Arena during their run with the original Extreme Championship Wrestling, where they each won their first ECW World Tag-Team Championships in the venue back in 1997.

Team 3D will be the 23rd induction into the Hardcore Hall of Fame, which was instituted after the passing of Ted “Flyboy Rocco Rock” Petty in 2002.