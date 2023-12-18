Three more “UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN Show” stage shows featuring WWE Hall of Fame legend The Undertaker has been announced for next year in Australia.

WWE.com announced today that “The Dead Man” has added three more shows to his upcoming tour of Australia in February of 2024.

Check out the details below.

UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW adds three stops to Australia tour

PERTH, Australia and STAMFORD, Conn., December 18, 2023 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings, today announced that UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW will add three additional tour stops across Australia including shows in Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane. Tickets will be available to purchase at 10 a.m. AEDT on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, at www.livenation.com.au.

Following an instant sellout of the event on Friday, February 23, 2024 from Fremantle Prison in Perth, Western Australia, the following dates have been added to the WWE Hall of Famer’s Australia Tour:

* Monday, February 26 – Palais Theatre in Melbourne

* Wednesday, February 28 – Darling Harbour Theatre in Sydney

* Thursday, February 29 – Fortitude Music Hall in Brisbane

An exclusive fan pre-sale for all three events will begin at 10 a.m. AEDT on Tuesday, December 19. A limited number of VIP tickets, which includes premier seating and a meet-and-greet with The Undertaker, will also be available.

UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW will feature WWE Legend The Undertaker in an intimate setting, sharing never-before-heard stories from his Hall of Fame career and taking questions from the WWE Universe in attendance. The show has sold out venues in Nashville, Philadelphia, Boston, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, San Antonio and London since debuting.

The tour comes to Australia ahead of Elimination Chamber: Perth, the WWE premium live event that will take place at Optus Stadium on Saturday, February 24, 2023. Tickets for Elimination Chamber: Perth are available for general purchase at www.ticketmaster.com.au.

For more information, stick with WWE.com or visit www.westernaustralia.com.

WWE and Tourism Western Australia acknowledge the traditional custodians throughout Western Australia and their continuing connection to the land, waters and culture. We pay our respects to all Aboriginal peoples; Elders past, present and emerging.