Below are the results from Sunday’s WWE house show from Rochester, MN at the Mayo Civic Center, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:
Jey Uso defeated Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Finn Balor
WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match –Chelsea Green & Piper Niven (c) retain over Kayden Carter & Katana Chance
Omos (w/ MVP) defeated Akira Tozawa
Nia Jax defeated Shayna Baszler
Kevin Owens & LA Knight defeated Solo Sikoa & Jimmy Uso
Cody Rhodes defeated Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Damian Priest in a street fight
The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) defeated The LWO (Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde)
The Miz & #DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tomasso Ciampa) defeated Imperium (WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci)
WWE World Heavyweight Title Match –Seth Rollins (c) retains over Drew McIntyre and Shinsuke Nakamura in a triple threat