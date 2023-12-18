Below are the results from Sunday’s WWE house show from Rochester, MN at the Mayo Civic Center, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

Jey Uso defeated Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Finn Balor

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match –Chelsea Green & Piper Niven (c) retain over Kayden Carter & Katana Chance

Omos (w/ MVP) defeated Akira Tozawa

Nia Jax defeated Shayna Baszler

Kevin Owens & LA Knight defeated Solo Sikoa & Jimmy Uso

Cody Rhodes defeated Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Damian Priest in a street fight

The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) defeated The LWO (Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde)

The Miz & #DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tomasso Ciampa) defeated Imperium (WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci)

WWE World Heavyweight Title Match –Seth Rollins (c) retains over Drew McIntyre and Shinsuke Nakamura in a triple threat