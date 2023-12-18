AEW submitted a trademark application for “Hologram” on December 16, under digital media categories.
The purpose of the trademark remains undisclosed. Here is the description:
Mark For: HOLOGRAM trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of video game cartridges and discs featuring wrestling games; Digital media, namely, pre-recorded DVDs, downloadable audio and video recordings, and CDs featuring and promoting wrestling; Downloadable video game software featuring wrestling games; Recorded video game software featuring wrestling games; Downloadable comic books and graphic novels with a wrestling theme.