Pwinsider reports that TNA Wrestling star KiLynn King looked to have hurt her knee while working for Florida independent promotion Mayhem on Mills.

The moment happened at their “The GLOW” event in Sanford, Florida on Sunday, when King was defending her Mayhem on Mills Championship against Eli Knight.

Knight was draped over the ropes, and King came off the middle rope with an attempted kick, landing awkwardly. The match ended shortly thereafter.

King needed to help to the back after the bout. We hope to have a further update.