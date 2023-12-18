Charlotte Flair has been sidelined with an injury after her match against Asuka on a recent episode of WWE SmackDown. She was able to complete the match but needed to be helped to the back.

Dave Meltzer reported in Sunday’s Daily Update that Flair is set to undergo surgery to repair a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus suffered on the December 8 SmackDown.

She’s listed as being out for nine months. Pwinsider reported Flair is believed to have suffered a strained neck as well in the match.

We send our best wishes to Flair at this time.