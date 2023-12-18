AJ Francis, formerly known as Top Dolla in WWE, recently shared some interesting details about his memorable dive on an episode of SmackDown last year.

He joined WWE in 2020 and later became a part of the Hit Row group in NXT in May. The group was then moved to SmackDown in October 2021.

In November 2021, Francis, along with Ashante “Thee” Adonis, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, and B-Fab, were released by the company. However, WWE brought back Francis, Adonis, and B-Fab in August for another stint on SmackDown. While Francis was released in September, Adonis and B-Fab are still signed with WWE.

Taking to Twitter, Francis reflected on the one-year anniversary of the dive incident and revealed that he was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes afterwards.