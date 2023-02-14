Eleven matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode.

Dark will feature Christopher Daniels and Konosuke Takeshita in singles action, while Mei Suruga and Diamante will represent the women’s division. Tag teams in action tonight will include Matt Menard and Angelo Parker, Brock Anderson and Brian Pillman Jr., and others.

Tonight’s Dark matches were taped on January 29 from Universal Studios in Orlando, and full spoilers can be found at this link. Below is the full line-up announced for tonight:

* Mei Suruga vs. Hyena Hera

* Diamante vs. Ultra Violette

* Ari Daivari vs. J. Spade

* Zack Clayton vs. Dan Adams

* Kip Sabian vs. Gravity

* Christopher Daniels vs. Serpentico

* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Bronson

* Brian Pillman Jr. and Brock Anderson vs. Jeeves Kay and Sonny Kiss

* Tony Nese and Josh Woods vs. Allen Russell and Kameron Russell

* Matt Menard and Angelo Parker vs. Fuego Del Sol and Leon Ruffin

* Dalton Castle and The Boys vs. Jay Lucas, Terry Yaki and Larry Lazard

Dark airs every Tuesday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

