Wrestling Headlines is sad to report that Emile Dupree has passed away at the age of 86.

Dupree was a promoter for Grand Prix Wrestling in Canada prior to WWE’s expansion in the 1980s. He is also the father of former WWE star René Dupree. The news was broken on the Instagram account of René Dupree’s podcast.

With a heavy heart, I have to share the news that Rene’s father, Emile Dupree, has sadly passed away today at the age of 86. Emile (Born Emile Goguen,20th October 1936 in his beloved town of Shediac, New Brunswick) began wrestling back in the 1950s & wrestled many fellow wrestling legends such as Dusty Rhodes, Killer Kowalski, Arnold Skaaland, Pat Patterson, “Classy” Freddy Blassie,Rocky Johnson, Leo Burke, The Cuban Assassin & Many others, as well as running his own territory “Gran Prix Wrestling” which saw the likes of Andre the Giant,Ric Flair, Randy Savage, Harley Race, Edge & Christian wrestle there. Before retiring & watching his son René carry on his legacy by becoming a Multiple-time Champion in WWE & Japan. He’ll be remembered as one of the great wrestlers & promoters from the territory days & also a beloved Husband, Father & Grandfather.

Wrestling Headlines would like to wish our condolences to family, friends, and loved ones of the departed. Rest in Peace Mr. Dupree.