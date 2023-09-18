WWE was in India one week ago, an event that featured a ton of top stars in one of the company’s most popular markets.

According to Fightful Select, former women’s champion Natalya was heavily praised by WWE for helping them out of a bind during their trip to India. The Queen of Harts wrestled Rhea Ripley for the women’s championship at the event, but ended up filling in for Becky Lynch, who was unable to travel, and wrestling twice due to the limited roster.

Reports are that WWE saw Natalya display a great deal of leadership for taking on the extra work and helping them out in a bind. While Natty has always been well liked the praise she has received for this particular action is notable.