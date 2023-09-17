A new trios match has been announced for AEW Rampage Grand Slam.

Orange Cassidy will be teaming up with TBS Champion Kris Statlander and FTW Champion HOOK to battle Cool Hand Ang, Daddy Magic, and Anna Jay. The bout was made official after the six interacted backstage at a recent AEW event.

AEW Rampage takes place on Friday September 22nd from Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City. Below is the updated lineup.

ROH World Six Man Tag Team Championship Match:

Hung Bucks (Adam Page & Young Bucks) vs. Mogul Embassy (Gates of Agony & Brian Cage)

Sting & Darby Allin vs. Christian Cage & Luchasaurus

Orange Cassidy, HOOK & Kris Statlander vs. Cool Hand Ang, Daddy Magic & Anna Jay