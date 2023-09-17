A new report has been released revealing several notes from this weekend’s WWE SmackDown on FOX and AEW Collision on TNT broadcasts. Check it out below.

AEW:

-Keith Lee cut a promo on AEW Collision that was not fully trimmed as a marker made it on broadcast.

-The promo from Big Bill and Ricky Starks was used to cover up a production snafu, although it is not noted what the snafu was.

WWE:

-The heavy edits to the Rock’s promo on Austin Theory were due to potential FCC violations and wasn’t due to the TV-PG rating.

-John Cena has wrestled in 20 matchups for WWE since 2021. 17 of them have NOT been on television.

