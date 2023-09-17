WWE had an explosive edition of SmackDown on September 15th, a show that featured the return of the Rock, John Cena feuding with The Bloodline, and Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits taking the fight to the LWO.

Fightful Select has released the producers for SmackDown, which you can check out below.

-Michael Hayes & Bobby Roode produced AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor. The duo also produced the John Cena segment on the Grayson Waller effect.

-Jason Jordan produced the LWO vs. The Street Profits.

-Jamie Noble produced LA Knight vs. The Miz.

-Kenny Dykstra & Molly Holly produced Asuka vs. Bayley.

DARK MATCHES:

-Adam Pearce produced Mia Yim & Zelina Vega vs. Alba & Isla

-Jason Jordan produced John Cena & AJ Styles vs. Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa. He also produced Alpha Academy vs. Viking Raiders