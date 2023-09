Tatum Paxley and Javier Bernal are engaged to be married.

The NXT stars revealed the news earlier today on social media.

That’s Mrs Big Body to you pic.twitter.com/aAc5R6zOYu — Pax (@TatumPaxley) September 17, 2023

There’s no death, no end of time when I’m facing it with you ❤️ @TatumPaxley pic.twitter.com/OaCGZ6M7bp — Javier Bernal (@javierbernalWWE) September 17, 2023

From all of us here at Wrestling Headlines we’d like to wish a congratulations to the happy couple.