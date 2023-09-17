Jon Moxley wants AEW to run a pay-per-view in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The current reigning International Champion spoke on this topic during a recent interview with ESPN Cincinnati 1530, where he promised that he’d do whatever it takes to get a major event in his home city.

Yeah, I’d be all for that, you know. I’d do whatever is necessary. They can parade me around like a show pony and sell tickets if they need to, but I’d be all for that. I’d like to see that happen.

AEW was in Cincinnati this past week, which saw Moxley successfully defend his International Championship against Big Bill. The next major AEW PPV will be WrestleDream, which will take place in Seattle. Check out Moxley’s full interview below.