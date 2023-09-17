WWE star Ricochet recently joined Fightful for an in-depth interview about his career, which includes him discussing his athletic ability and why he feels like he is pound-for-pound one of the strongest guys on the WWE roster. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he was always trying to stand out with his athletic ability:

No. I always thought about, ‘What can I do?’ But I’m watching guys like Rey Mysterio, AJ Styles, Jack Evans, Amazing Red, Hayabusa, all these guys that were doing it. I’ve seen some crazy stuff, watching Jack Evans, I’m like, ‘Wow, that’s crazy.’ I’m trying to live up to that. So it’s not really that I’m thinking, ‘Oh, people can’t do this.’ I’m like, ‘What can I do to stand out like that?’ That’s kind of how I was, especially at the time, thinking about, ‘What more can I do?’

Calls himself one of the strongest guys in WWE:

I can’t really do as much in this company, but I do definitely try to incorporate my strength because I do feel like, pound-for-pound, I’m up there with the strongest guys in the company. Again, pound-for-pound, you got guys like Bronson Reed and those guys. Obviously, I’m not stronger than those guys, but I do feel like, in specific situations, my strength is more than what people think it is.

