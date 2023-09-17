An update on Katsuyori Shibata.

The ROH Pure Champion will be in action on the September 21st episode of ROH TV, where he will be defending his title against AEW’s Nick Wayne. That’s not all. Shibata revealed during last night’s episode of Collision that he will be attending AEW’s October 1st WrestleDream pay-per-view.

Not only will #ROH Pure Champion Shibata defend the title against @TheNickWayne on @RingOfHonor's #HonorClub THIS THURSDAY, but he just announced that he'll be at #AEWWrestleDream LIVE on PPV on October 1st in Seattle! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@K_Shibata2022 pic.twitter.com/jtzZB7Soxl — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 17, 2023

Shibata last competed for AEW at its All Out pay-per-view in Chicago, where he and Eddie Kingston took on Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta in tag team action.