WWE has released the latest edition of its “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring the craziest kickouts so far in 2023. The full list and video can be found below.

10. Austin Theory against Edge from the February 20th episode of Raw

9. Raquel Rodriguez against Rhea Ripley from WWE Payback

8. Seth Rollins against Solo Sikoa from the May 1st episode of Raw

7. Asuka inside the Elimination Chamber from the WWE Elimination Chamber

6. Bobby Lashley against Brock Lesnar from the WWE Elimination Chamber

5. Finn Balor against Seth Rollins from WWE SummerSlam

4. Sami Zayn against The Usos from WWE WrestleMania 39 Night One

3. GUNTHER against Chad Gable from the September 4th episode of Raw

2. Roman Reigns against Sami Zayn from WWE Elimination Chamber

1. The Usos against Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa from WWE Money In The Bank