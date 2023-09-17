Big update Jade Cargill.

The former TBS Champion’s AEW contract is believed to be expired, and she is officially no longer with the company that she called home for nearly three years. Cargill is also slated to be at the WWE Performance Center later this week to begin training for her run with WWE.

Cargill had one of the most dominant undefeated streaks in AEW, and was the company’s inaugural TBS Champion. Her last match was against Kris Statlander from this past Friday’s edition of Rampage.

