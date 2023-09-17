EJ Nduka competed in a dark match before the AEW Collision episode on Saturday night at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, PA.

Nduka, formerly known as ‘Ezra Judge’ in WWE NXT, was previously an MLW Tag Team Champion before departing from MLW.

He made his AEW debut earlier this year in a Dark match where he lost to Konosuke Takeshita on January 28th. Following the match, Nduka was offered a full-time AEW contract and signed with the company, despite interest from multiple companies, including WWE.

In his most recent dark match, Nduka defeated Deonna Russman.