Nia Jax returned to WWE on last Monday’s Raw and attacked Raquel Rodriguez, causing Rhea Ripley to retain her World Women’s Title. Jax didn’t join forces with Ripley and instead targeted the top star.

It seems like Jax will be competing for the title soon. She had been out of the spotlight since her 2021 WWE release, except for her participation in the 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble Match.

In a video published to his YouTube channel, former WWE star Stevie Richards criticized Nia’s return where he explained “what went wrong” during the segment.

“This is an excellent shot of Nia on the second rope, about to come off the second rope onto Rhea. I was hoping maybe a Vader Splash something like that, still snug, still tight, still knocks the wind out of you, but essentially safe. That’s not what happened. (…) I wanna show you frame by frame what’s wrong with this. Now, as she’s jumping off, her hands right here should stay on the rope to protect Rhea Ripley, to not crush her ribs.” “So, she comes down and watch this. She could hold on but she let’s go. Even if it’s just the last second, all her weight is coming down on Rhea Ripley right now and crushing her. Legitimately just squashing her right there. It’s just unnecessary and I’m gonna explain why. You got a girl that’s the champion, that’s your top draw as a woman’s wrestler and you’re putting her in a position like this to get injured.”

