Former NWA Women’s Champion Kamille recently did an interview with WrestlingNews.co, where she discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, Kamille praised former WWE World Women’s Champion Jazz, who currently works as a producer for the NWA.

“I’ve said this in many interviews, when they ask about the backstage thing, Jazz does not get the credit she deserves. Point blank, period,” Kamille said. “I don’t know how, I don’t know what’s up with that, but Jazzy, straight down the camera, you know that we all love you and we respect you and think you’re a badass woman. The people that matter, the people that know her know what she’s done, we get it. We get that Jazz laid [the groundwork], especially for women like me, like a big, strong woman, she laid that groundwork that you can be badass. You can be a badass woman and respect it.”

