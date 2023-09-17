Speaking on a recent edition of the “GAW TV” YouTube show, Trish Stratus talked about a wide range of topics.

This includes the plans for her 2023 feud with Becky Lynch and how the ball got rolling.

“WWE came to Canada. They asked me to host the Canadian shows, and I knew I’d be interacting with her [Lynch] on those shows. So we just started a little something-something online, a little Twitter war, so to speak. And I remember people were raving about it, ‘Oh, this is so exciting.’

“There’s always those dream matches and fantasy match-ups and stuff, and I don’t think anyone put Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch together, right? … And then when started doing that, people were like, ‘Oh my god, this is a dream match. Best of this gen, best of that gen.’ And people were interested.”