Speaking on a recent edition of the “Wrestle Binge” podcast, Giovanni Vinci talked about a wide range of topics including how he is confident that Imperium will make the most of any opportunity that comes the group’s way.

The group reunited at last year’s WWE Clash at the Castle PLE where they’ve been used every week since then.

“I think honestly we have a pretty good dynamic going on. I mean, the success speaks for itself. Obviously, I was added a little bit later last year. “I think Ludwig and I had a pretty good thing going, even in NXT, so right now whatever opportunity comes up, we’ll take it and I’ll just put a hundred percent effort in, like I did so far, and things are going great.”

