Roman Reigns has not been seen in action since defeating Jey Uso at WWE SummerSlam due to interference from Jimmy Uso, but he’s on his way back.

During an episode of SmackDown following SummerSlam, Jey attacked Jimmy, Solo Sikoa, and Reigns, leading to the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion disappearing from television.

As previously reported, Reigns is set to return to television in the near future to promote his next match, which takes place on November 4 in Saudi Arabia.

The Fiserv Forum’s official website is advertising him for the SmackDown show in Milwaukee on October 27th, along with other stars such as John Cena, Rey Mysterio, IYO SKY, LA Knight, Street Profits, Bobby Lashley, Charlotte Flair, Sheamus, and AJ Styles.

However, WWE’s website does not currently advertise him for the show, nor is he advertised for any other SmackDown events on WWE.com or arena websites.