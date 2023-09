WWE will hold Raw from Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, this Monday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 8,152 tickets and there are 593 left.

It’s set up for 8,745 seats. Here is the updated card for the show:

Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ricochet

New Day vs. Viking Raiders in a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match

Cody Rhodes vs. WWE NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio in a non-title match