The following results are from the recent GCW In Liverpool 2023 event that took place on Saturday in Liverpool, Merseyside, England, UK, courtesy of CageMatch.net:

The Boys (Jimmy Lloyd & Starboy Charlie) defeat CPF (Danny Black & Joe Lando) (6:19)

Jordan Oliver defeats Man Like DeReiss (14:52)

Joey Janela defeats Blue Kane (7:46)

Gringo Loco defeats Arez and Latigo (14:28)

Rina Yamashita (c) defeats Session Moth Martina (17:44)

Thrussy (Allie Katch, Dark Sheik & Effy) defeat Team Mayfairs (James Ellis, Mulligan & Tate Mayfairs) (14:33)

Masha Slamovich defeats Tony Deppen (11:50)

Blake Christian (c) defeats Leon Slater (18:59)

Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) defeat Big Joe & Clint Margera (13:09)