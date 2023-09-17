Arn Anderson gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest ARN show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about his WCW run in 1993 and more. Here are the highlights:

On Rick Rude’s WCW return:

“He looked great every time you saw him, right? Oh, yeah. There was no question about that. And he had star power, so you got to say it was a big plus.”

On why he thought Davey Boy Smith never became WCW World Champion:

“I don’t think there were ever any plans for that.”

On losing to Barry Windham for the World Title at Slamboro:

“I don’t think I’d ever been pushed or used or the build to that match was anybody thought I was going to win, to be honest with you. I think everybody thought that Barry was going to retain. And once that’s the case, and I wasn’t really a babyface either, if you think about all those outside things that you figure into it, it’s not like you had a baby face that they were really behind. If it had been Barry and Steamboat or you know what I mean? One of those baby bears, you know, Barry and Sting. Babyface to their caliber of…that’s a top-shelf babyface that they want to get behind. I was just a heel kind of put in that role just because Barry was kind of healing at the time. I don’t know that they really were mad at Barry. Even so.“

