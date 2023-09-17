Jake Roberts recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Snake Pit podcast

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed Bruiser Brody’s murder as he was stabbed in Puerto Rico, and more. Here are the highlights.

On his reaction to Bruiser Brody’s murder:

“It was horrifying, man. I’d known Bruiser since I got in the business. I refereed his matches, you know, So I’d known him for some time and we were friends. And just a horrible thing to happen, man. Just no excuse. I don’t give a shit. The way it was handled was bullshit. The assholes are murderers, man. That’s all I can tell you. I didn’t want to go. I got talked into going because the guys that I went for were in business against Carlos.”

On the downfall of Junkyard Dog because of drug abuse:

“Just you can see it talking to him. He just wasn’t there anymore. You know, you try to have a conversation with him and it’s just nothing. Really sad. Really makes me sick, man. When I look back on it, I should have done something. Should have said something. Done something and tried something. But there was no reaching him at that time. You couldn’t reach him. I tried several times to reach out to him and got nothing.”

