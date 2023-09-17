Ted Dibiase recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Everybody’s Got a Pod.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about having input in creative when starting a new territory and more. Here are the highlights:

On whether he had input into creative when first joining a promotion:

“Well, I mean, you know, I’ll be honest with you, I don’t think anybody, I don’t care who you were, had much input on what your character does. I mean, you might have some like, especially when I became the Million Dollar Man, that type of thing. Obviously, there’s going to be some input there but I just don’t remember ever having to have that conversation with anybody about what I was going to do or how I was going to do it. What I was going to do in terms of who’s going to win, who’s going to who’s going to lose, and input on. You can have input on the match. Like, hey, how about we do the finish this way or that way? But whether you were going to win or you were going to lose was never your choice.

On seeing early potential Jake Roberts while working in Georgia:

“Oh, yeah, of course. I mean, I always saw potential in Jake. Give him my microphone. Jake can do anything. He is great on the microphone. Absolutely. Hands down. One of the best bars. None. And just the way he would explain things and make you think it was great.”

On his relationship with Jim Duggan and finishing up Mid-South Wrestling with him:

“Oh, yeah. Jim and I have become good, very good friends. And we still are to this day. So, yeah, it was kind of like. But when Jim, I mean, I was there when Jim first started. Oh, my gosh. And he’s, he’s, he’s, he’s hot off of the football field. You know he had just come out of the NFL. And it’s kind of like you have to remind him every now and then that it’s work. You know, we’re not really punching each other. Yeah.”

