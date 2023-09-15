WWE star Ricochet recently joined Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful for a discussion about the now deceased Lucha Underground promotion, where he wrestled as Prince Puma and was a former two-time Lucha Underground Champion. Check out what the high-flier had to say about Lucha Underground in the interview highlights below.

How everything that got pitched in Lucha Underground was usually accepted and done:

No, not specifically. I mean, I think anything that got pitched, we did. Stuff that we didn’t do probably just wasn’t a good idea, but not like we pitched something, and it just didn’t happen. I think anything that we wanted to happen, we tried to make happen because we were just trying to make it as different and just as wild and crazy as possible, you know, Lucha Underground vibes. They did some crazy — the Vampiro/Pentagon match, Killshot [Swerve Strickland] vs. AR Fox, they did some crazy stuff. even me and John Hannigan, Johnny Mundo at the time, coming off of [the perch in the Lucha Underground Temple].

Says the production style was different than any other wrestling show:

I really enjoyed everything they were doing because, again, like you said, the style, the production of it was so different, but then when we got in the ring, they let us kind of just cook. Everybody there was so good, so new, and again, chip on our shoulder, trying to prove what they can do, so I think it was just a beautiful mixture of creation at the time.

On this past Wednesday’s edition of The Bump Ricochet said he would love a matchup with the current world champ Seth Rollins. Rollins, who was also a guest on the show, agreed, stating that both men have matured greatly since the last time they faced off. You can read more about that by clicking here.